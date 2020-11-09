Navi Mumbai: Traffic police take action against 74 errant bikers, license impounded of three

Traffic department of Navi Mumbai police conducted a four-hour special drive last week on the Palm Beach Road against errant bikers and took action against 74 of them for over speeding, jumping zebra crossing, lane cutting and modifying silencer of the bike.

The traffic police also impounded the driving license of three bikers for installing modified muffler silencer.

Following complaints received from residents in Seawoods regarding the over speeding motorbikes and high-volume silencer during the night are causing trouble for them, the traffic department conducted a special drive between 8 and 12 am on November 7. A team of three senior officials and 32 traffic cops carried out the drive.

According to a senior official, a total of 74 bikers was penalized for various violations including over-speeding, jumping traffic signal, driving without helmet, lane cutting, and using a modified silencer. In the past, over seeping in the Palm Beach Road had led to fatal accidents. The drive was conducted from Moraj Circle to the NRI complex on the Palm Beach Road.

Driving license of 3 bikers was also impounded for modifying silencer. A senior official from the Traffic department said that all three bikers have been to fit the original license in the motorbike to get back their driving license. “They have installed modified 250 cc silencer which is not allowed as it causes sound pollution,” said the official. He added that they will conduct similar every week to check errant bikers.