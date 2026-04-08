Navi Mumbai To Host Large-Scale Civil Defence Mock Drill On April 9 With NDRF, Police, And 300 Personnel To Test Disaster Response

A large-scale civil defence mock drill will be conducted in Navi Mumbai on April 9 as part of a national initiative to strengthen emergency preparedness and inter-agency coordination. | Representational Image - ANI

A large-scale civil defence mock drill will be conducted in Navi Mumbai on April 9 as part of a national initiative to strengthen emergency preparedness and inter-agency coordination.

Drill at Bonkode Ground in Koparkhairane from 2 PM to 5 PM

Organised by the Civil Defence wing under the Maharashtra Home Department, the exercise will be held at Late Ganpatsheth Fakirji Naik Ground in Bonkode village, Sector 11, Koparkhairane, between 2 pm and 5 pm, with support from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Officials said the drill will see participation from multiple agencies, including government departments, Home Guards, volunteers, the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the police.

200-300 Personnel to Simulate Rescue and Evacuation Scenarios

Around 200 to 300 personnel and volunteers will take part in the exercise, which aims to simulate emergency scenarios and test how agencies respond, coordinate rescue efforts, and evacuate citizens to safer locations.

“The mock drill will help assess the preparedness of various agencies and improve response mechanisms during disasters,” an official said.

Deputy Controller of Civil Defence (Navi Mumbai Group) Vijay B. Jadhav appealed to residents of Bonkode and Koparkhairane not to panic during the exercise and to cooperate with authorities. He also urged citizens to participate and support the initiative.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/