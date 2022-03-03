Navi Mumbai: Three-day grains festival to start on Friday in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: The Raigad District is holding a three-day Rice and Grains Festival from March 4 to March 6 at Old Gujarati School in Old Panvel. The festival is being organized under the guidance of the Maharashtra Government Agriculture Department, Agriculture Technology Management System (Atma), Raigad and Project Officer, and Integrated Tribal Development Project.

During three days festival, farmers, women self-help groups and others will exhibit rice, pulses, vegetables, sale, spices, papad, pickles among others. They will also sell their produces. There will be stalls for organic farm produces.

The main features of the exhibition are exhibitions and sales of farm produces seminars and discussions on the latest technology in farming for farmers.

During this festival, red, black, purple rice, and other fragrant Indrayani, Barik Jatiya-Wada Kolam, Shubhangi YSR will be exhibited from every taluka of the district being cultivated under the various scheme during Kharif season. Rice will be made available for sale directly from farmers to consumers at reasonable prices. Pulses and vegetables produced during the rabi season will also be available for sale directly from farmers.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:10 AM IST