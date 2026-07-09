Navi Mumbai: Taloja Police Arrest SUV Driver In Fatal Crash That Killed 1; Accused Claims He Mistook Accelerator For Brake

Taloja Police arrested the alleged SUV driver as they continue investigating the fatal multi-vehicle crash in Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, July 8, 2026: The Taloja Police on Wednesday arrested 22-year-old Araafat Shabbir Patel, the alleged driver of the SUV that killed one person and injured five others after ploughing through multiple vehicles in Taloja on Tuesday afternoon.

Patel, a second-year BBA student and the son of a Taloja-based builder-cum-contractor, was produced before a local court, which remanded him to police custody till July 10. He was arrested late on Wednesday from Kharghar, police said.

Accused's Version Under Verification

During interrogation, Patel claimed that the accident occurred after he tried to avoid hitting a senior citizen who had suddenly come in front of his vehicle.

According to the police, Patel told investigators that while attempting to save the elderly man, the SUV brushed against a two-wheeler, causing him to panic. In his statement, he claimed that instead of applying the brakes, he repeatedly pressed the accelerator.

"During interrogation, the accused stated that he got extremely scared after the initial impact. Every time he took his foot off the accelerator intending to press the brake, he inadvertently pressed the accelerator again. He also stated that he had initially swerved to save a senior citizen who had come in front of the vehicle. We are verifying his claims as part of the investigation," said Senior Police Inspector Pravin Bhagat of Taloja Police Station.

Investigation Continues

The accident took place around noon on Tuesday in Sector 9 of Taloja Phase I. The speeding SUV allegedly rammed a motorcycle, an autorickshaw, and a tempo before crashing into a roadside food stall.

The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Nadeem Azam Khan, who was returning from a gym when he was struck by the SUV. Five others sustained injuries, with two to three of them reported to be in critical condition.

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Police are continuing to analyse CCTV footage, forensic evidence, and witness statements to establish the exact sequence of events. Further investigation is underway.

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