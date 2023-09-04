Navi Mumbai: Taloja Industries Association Celebrates Narali Purnima 2023 With Koli Samaj In Roadpali-Koliwada Jetty

Taloja Industries Association (TIA), along with the local fishermen's community (Koli Samaj Machhimar Kriti Samiti Roadpali), celebrated the 'Shravan Shukla Chaturdarshi Naralipurnima Utsav 2023' in Roadpali-Koliwada Jetty | FPJ

with great enthusiasm.

Narali Purnima

Narali Purnima is an important Hindu festival celebrated primarily in Maharashtra and the Konkan region by the fishermen community.

On this day, people observe a daylong fast, decorate their boats, and pray to Lord Varun to bless them with fortune and protect them from any natural sea calamities. During the event, the Kolis and other fishing communities offered nariyal or coconut to the River Kasardi to seek its blessings.

The Kolis prayed to Lord Varuna and expressed gratitude for providing them with a livelihood. Tree plantation activities were also carried out during the event. Present at the event were Sitaram Rokde-Additional Chief Engineer CIDCO, Manoj Chavan-Environment Officer PMC, Gaikwad-Assistant Police Inspector Kalamboli Police, Hazare Assistant Police Inspector Kalamboli Police, Saishwari Padval-Mangrove Cell Project Head, Arvind Mhatre (former corporator PMC), officials from various government offices like MIDC, CIDCO, MPCB, etc., Yogesh Pagade-Head Koli Samaj Machimar Kriti Samiti, Sandip Koli-Secretary Koli Samaj Machimar Kriti Samiti.

Satish Shetty (Anna)-Honorary President TIA also graced the event. Shetty (Anna) mentioned that it is their duty to ensure the livelihood of the fishermen community continues. This is essential as it's payback time since this community and local villagers gave up their land so that industries could be set up in the area. The event was followed by a special Koli lunch and celebrations.