Navi Mumbai: Students rally to create awareness for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative

Students and civic officials took out a rally to create awareness of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” initiative in Kopri, APMC, Digha ward and Sanpada. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been conducting a number of events on the occasion of the Amrit Mahotsav of Indian Independence.

On the special occasion, citizens have got a good opportunity to express their love for the country by hoisting the tricolour flag at every house during the period from August 13 to August 15, 2022 under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative. Accordingly, the civic administration under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar is conducting various activities.

NMMC Turbhe ward also conducted a similar awareness under the guidance of assistant commissioner Subodh Thanekar. Swami Vivekananda School, Kopari took out a rally in Koparigaon area and APMC Market area with the participation of NMMV officers and employees.

Similarly, more than 200 students of Jaipuriar School in Sanpada took out a rally and appealed to the citizens of Sanpada area to hoist the tricolour flag at their houses.

