Navi Mumbai: Student fractures his wrist while alighting from the van, school driver booked

Representative Photo | PTI

Taloja Police booked a school van driver for alleged rash driving which hurt the nine-year-old passenger who was being ferried, earlier this week. The nine-year-old fractured his wrist while alighting from the van on Monday evening. The van driver, instead of helping the student, left him unattended, police said.

The incident took place on the evening of February 27 in Sector 20, Taloja Phase 2.

Sameera Ghulamrasul Roy, the mother of the boy, informed the police that her son was unconscious when he was brought home by a neighbour that evening. The child regained consciousness when some water was splashed on him. He then told his mother what had happened. While alighting from the van, his bag got stuck in the van door and he fell. Instead of helping him, the van driver left the scene.

Sameera took her son to the doctor. The child had sustained a wrist fracture in his right hand and had injuries near his eye.

The child is a Class 3 student at the Kalsekar English Medium School in Phase 1, Taloja. According to the mother, every day her son goes to school at noon and returns by 6pm, by a private school van. The van service provider, Zoya Travels, does not have a designated driver and van, hence the mother was unable to provide details about the driver of the van.

Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Sonwane of the Taloja police station said that they had served notice to the van driver and asked him to report to the police. “The van service was not from the school. It was privately hired by parents,” said Sonawane.

Meanwhile, the Taloja police have registered a case of rash driving and negligence causing hurt against the van driver, under sections 279, 336, 337 and 338 of the IPC and started an investigation.