Navi Mumbai: Sister Booked After 'Abusive' Alcoholic Brother Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances

Mumbai: Sister Booked After 'Abusive' Alcoholic Brother Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances | Representational Image

Rabale police registered a case against the sister of a 34-year-old man who died in suspicious circumstances last week. The man was addicted to alcohol, and he persisted in serving non-veg food in front of his father’s photo, who died around 10 days ago, said the police.

Details of circumstances leading to the victim's demise

The deceased, Shailesh Sorte, 34, residing in Airoli, was initially reported to have succumbed to the consequences of his alcohol addiction. However, it has now come to light that he met his demise as a result of an altercation with his sister. Rabale police initiated an inquiry into the matter and subsequently registered a case on Monday pertaining to this distressing incident.

Deceased is known for physically abusing his sisters

Shailesh, grappling with addiction issues, was known for returning home in an inebriated state and subjecting his three sisters to physical abuse. The already grieving family had lost their father, Ramchandra, on November 2. The night of November 11 witnessed a tragic confrontation when Shailesh, under the influence of alcohol, insisted on presenting non-vegetarian food in front of his father's photograph, leading to a heated dispute.

During the altercation, the terrified sisters initially reported to the police that Shailesh sustained injuries from a fall while intoxicated. However, further investigation by the police revealed that his demise was a result of a violent confrontation between the siblings. Consequently, a case has been registered against Jyoti Sorte at Rabale Police Station in connection with this deeply unfortunate incident.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)