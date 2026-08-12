Navi Mumbai SIR Digitisation At 54.16 Per Cent With Over 4.21 Lakh Voter Records Pending Before August 17 Deadline

Election officials and BLOs continue the SIR digitisation exercise in Navi Mumbai as authorities work to complete more than 4.21 lakh pending voter records before the August 17 deadline | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, August 12, 2026: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is progressing slowly in Navi Mumbai, with only 54.16 per cent of voters covered so far.

The digitisation of details of 45.84 per cent of voters remains incomplete, leaving the administration with the challenge of completing the SIR process for nearly 4.22 lakh voters within the next week, ahead of the August 17 deadline.

According to the latest data as of August 11, Airoli and Belapur constituencies have a combined 9,19,697 voters, of whom 4,98,166 voter records have been digitised. The remaining 4,21,531 records are yet to be digitised.

गणना अर्ज कसा भरायचा ?

आपले किंवा आई-वडिलांचे किंवा आजी-आजोबांचे नाव मागील SIR मध्ये आढळून न आल्यास, फक्त सही करून भाग २ अ आणि भाग २ ब रकान्यातील माहिती न भरता फक्त भाग १ भरून अर्ज बीएलओंना सादर करावा.



काही शंका असल्यास मतदार मदत क्रमांक १९५० संपर्क करा किंवा जवळच्या मतदार… pic.twitter.com/EIJEVT7dIy — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) August 11, 2026

Digitisation Status

Airoli has 4,97,380 voters, with 2,55,948 records, or 51.46 per cent, digitised. In Belapur, 2,42,218 of the 4,22,317 voters, or 57.35 per cent, have been covered under the digitisation exercise.

The distribution of Enumeration Forms has, however, reached almost the entire electorate. In Airoli, forms have been distributed to 4,88,052 voters, or 98.12 per cent, while in Belapur, 4,17,372 voters, or 98.83 per cent, have received their forms.

Weekend Camps Announced

An important point highlighted by the civic administration is that voters need not worry if they are unable to find their own or their parents’ names in the 2002 electoral roll while filling out the Enumeration Form.

In such cases, voters only need to fill in their current details in Column 3 of the Enumeration Form, sign the form and attach any one of the documents specified by the Election Commission before submitting it to their respective BLO.

For the convenience of citizens, special SIR camps are being conducted at 179 locations every Saturday and Sunday. Details of the camp locations have been made available through the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s social media platforms. The locations of special SIR camps for the 150-Airoli constituency and 151-Belapur constituency have also been published separately.

Information about the BLOs assigned to each electoral roll part number has likewise been made available through the civic body’s social media handles for both constituencies.

Commissioner’s Appeal

With the August 17 deadline for submission of Enumeration Forms approaching and no further extension expected, NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde urged corporators to treat the remaining period as the final opportunity to reach out to voters.

“August 17 should be treated as the final opportunity to complete the SIR process. I appeal to all corporators to widely disseminate this message among residents in their respective wards and make every possible effort to ensure that all eligible voters complete their Enumeration Forms and submit them to the concerned BLOs,” Shinde said.

Issue Of Duplicate Voters

The SIR exercise assumes significance in Navi Mumbai as the issue of duplicate and allegedly bogus voters has repeatedly surfaced during elections.

Political parties have in the past alleged that some voters have their names registered in Navi Mumbai as well as in their native places or other constituencies and have demanded verification and deletion of duplicate entries.

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The civic administration is now relying on the special weekend camps, ward-level mobilisation and cooperation from citizens to maximise coverage before the August 17 deadline.

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