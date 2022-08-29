Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena demands to make water supply normal in Kamothe during festival season | FP

Mumbai: Despite good rainfall during the monsoon and the dams reaching up to sufficient level, the Kamothe node has been not getting adequate for the past two months. They are getting water supply inconsistently and with low pressure.



Over the issue, Kamothe unit of Shiv Sena has demanded to ensure adequate water supply during the festival or they will be forced to stage a protest.



Under the guidance of Shiv Sena Kamothe City Chief Rakesh Gowari, a delegation of the party met engineers of the CIDCO Kamothe unit last week and demanded that the water supply be normal. “Despite good rainfalls during July and August, they are not getting water. Low pressure has become a daily routine,” said Gowari.



On the occasion, deputy city chief Sachin Manohar Trimukhe, division chief Baban Gogawle, Sanjay Jangam, Baban Khanse, Vasudev Shedge and other officials were present.



Last week, a large number of women from Khanda Colony staged a protest at the CIDCO office over poor water supply.