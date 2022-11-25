Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena demands committee to resolve hospital and a sports ground plot dispute

Representative Photo |

Belapur: Amid heated war of words between Belapur MLA Manda and representatives of 40+ Belapur Cricket Association, Shiv Sena (Thackeray group) Navi Mumbai District President Vitthal More has demanded that a comprehensive committee should be formed to resolve the dispute regarding the plot offered by CIDCO for a hospital cum medical college and a sports ground.

BJP's Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre has been championing for a super-speciality hospital to be developed by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and also ensured that the civic body gets a piece of land. Even CIDCO offered a plot at Sector - 15A, Belapur.

However, on this piece of land, locals have developed a cricket ground for 40+ Belapur Cricket Association. They have demanded that the said plot should be reserved as a ground for local youths for playing cricket.

“Accordingly, MLA Manda Mhatre had written a letter to the Municipal Commissioner and Managing Director of CIDCO in the month of January demanding reservation of land”, claimed Shiv Sena’s More.

He said that every citizen has the right to express his or her opinion in a democratic system.

"Shiv Sena (Thackeray group) has support for setting up super specialty hospitals and medical colleges. Similarly, the demand of local citizens and cricket players is also correct. Considering the local demand for ground and the need for a hospital and medical college, the municipal commissioner should form a comprehensive committee under his authority to resolve the rift and find a way through discussion," he added.