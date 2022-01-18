Navi Mumbai: Seven held with gutkha worth Rs 42 lakh in Mhape MIDC

Unit 3 of the crime branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested seven persons and seized banned gutkha worth Rs 42.7 lakhs. Gutkha was brought in from neighbouring states and was supposed to be sold across Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. The gutkha was stored in a godown in Mhape MIDC in four tempos.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch officials carried out a raid at a godown in Mahape MIDC and found four suspicious vehicles parked there.

Bipin Kumar Singh, the police commissioner said that when the vehicles were checked, they found several sacks filled with banned gutka and flavored paan masala. He added that there is zero-tolerance for contraband.

The seven persons arrested were identified as Isar Ahmed Niyaz Shaikh, 45, a resident of Bhiwandi in Thane, Suraj Thakkar, 42, a resident of Dombivali, Sasti Yadav, 34, a resident of Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, Nitin Kasbe, 49, a resident of Mulund, Noruddin Saiyad, 26, a resident of Mankhurd, Mohammed Nasif, 34, a resident of Thane and Pawan Kumar Shrivastava, 27, a resident of Navi Mumbai. Police said that Israr was the main accused who was involved in the trade of Gutkha and at least five cases registered against him in Bhiwandi, Mumbai, and Narpoli police stations.

Following the seizure, a case has been registered against them at Rabale MIDC police station under the relevant sections of the Food Safety and Standard Act 2006.

Police commissioner Singh said that Navi Mumbai police are working on a drug-free city campaign and the seizure is part of it. He added that the total seizure included Rs 42,72,000 lakh worth gutkha and Rs 18,00,000 lakh worth four vehicles. "We are investigating how they got the banned gutkha and where it was supposed to be delivered," added Singh.

