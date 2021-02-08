Navi Mumbai: Seven days without COVID-19 deaths in January, active cases on the low

With the decline in positive cases of COVID 19, the number of deaths is slowing down. There were seven days in January month when there was no death reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction due to COVID 19 infection.

Even the number of active patients in the city has also come down to around seven months' low and the doubling rate reaches 2 years.

While the vaccination drive has already started and now frontline workers are being vaccinated, there is a continuous declining trend of active cases and deaths.

As per the NMMC’s Health Department, on January 12, there was no death after around eight and a half months. “There was no death reported on January 12, 17,18, 23, 25, 27, and 30,” said a senior official from the Health Department.

As per the data shared by the Health Department of NMMC, the doubling rate of COVID 19 cases in the city as of November 730 days which was 624 days on December 30. “The doubling rate is around two years,” said the official.

The number of active has also dropped to around eight months low with just 802 or 1.51%. “The number of tests per day has been increased after news of COVID variants mutant in Britain,” said the official.

The number of COVID 19 tests crossed the 5 lakhs mark under the NMMC with around 53,009 people found positive of which 51121 or 96.43% recovered and returned home. The mortality rate in NMMC is 2.04% as 1086 people died due to infection. The civic body claimed that the number of tests for COVID 19 in comparison with other cities of a similar population is quite higher and mortality is quite low.

“This is a result of the various measures implemented by the civic administration under 'Mission Begin Again' and the good response it has received from the citizens,” said a senior civic official. He added that is a matter of great relief, however, it is important to take precautions until a vaccine is available.