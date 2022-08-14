e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Session on 'science-based society' with scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar today at Vashi

Senior scientist Dr Mashelkar will talk on 'Towards a science-based society' with students and citizens at 5 pm on August 14.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Interactive session with senior scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar today at Vashi |

As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is conducting a number of activities. On the line, an interactive session with senior scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar is being organized on the eve of Independence Day at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi.

A large number of students and teachers from various schools and colleges in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area are expected to participate in the interactive session where they can discuss.

During the session, Dr Mashelkar will interact with students and guide them by solving their queries.

