Navi Mumbai: Senior scientist Santosh Takale to provide guidance and free online education to students from nursery to class 10

Senior scientist Santosh Takale has sought applications from students wishing to attend free online classes from nursery to class 10. The classes will start from May 2.

Takale has been providing guidance and quality teaching for students of both CBSE and Maharashtra Board for Nursery to Class 10 since September 1998. During the pandemic, he provided education through online.

For the academic year 2022023, he will start classes May 2. And the selection is based on submission of details by WhatsApp message and telephonic interview of students and parents. Students and parents can get details for admission by sensing a message at 8451963305 (only WhatsApp).

Students can share their name, board, class, marks scored in the last exam, mobile, parents name and address. However, the incomplete details will be rejected. On submitting correct details, students will call.

ALSO READ Seperate commission formed by IHC to address Baloch students' grievances

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 12:22 PM IST