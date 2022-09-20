Navi Mumbai sees decrease in COVID cases, total stands at 240 | Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 20 new cases of Covid on September 19. The number of active cases also has come down to 240 from 910 of last month.

Meanwhile, 29 patients were discharged on September 19. At present, 160 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On September 19, the civic body conducted 2159 RT PCR tests and 2404 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,29,856 RT PCR and 23,64,815 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.