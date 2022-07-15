Navi Mumbai: RTO takes action against 25 school buses for flouting rules

Pixabay

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) of Vashi took action against 25 school buses and vans for flouting rules. Many of them were found plying buses with a lapsed license.

According to an official from the RTO, after almost two years, the schools have reopened fully and physical classes are being held. During COVID-19, the buses were lying idle and their fitness is required to be checked.

During a surprise check, many of the school buses were found to be operating while the licenses of a few were lapsed and many of them did not have a fitness certificate.

Last week, NMMC and RTO held meeting and decided to hold a workshop for bus drivers, bus driver owners associations, driving school associations as well as school principals and concerned stakeholders for the safety of children. This was decided during a meeting held between the Deputy Regional Transport Officer of Vashi RTO and DMC (education) of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Jaideep Pawar, DMC (Education) of NMMC and Deputy officer of RTO, Hemangini Patil held a joint meeting with the concerned officials and had an in-depth discussion on various issues related to the safety of school children as well as school bus drivers.

Deputy RTO suggested inviting all the stakeholders for a workshop so that valuable information regarding school safety can be obtained.

It was also decided to organize a health camp for the drivers along with the workshop. At the health camp, eye check-ups, as well as blood tests of all the concerned drivers, were planned. Drivers will also be given a guidance on student safety.