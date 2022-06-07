Navi Mumbai: Road rage turns ugly, unidentified biker stabs a 30-year-old NMMC employee

Navi Mumbai: Road rage turns ugly, unidentified biker stabs a 30-year-old Taloja resident | Pixabay

A road rage turned ugly after an unidentified biker stabbed a 30-year-old Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) employee on Monday night in Kharghar. The victim is currently getting treatment at MGM hospital in Kamothe and his condition is said to be stable. Police are searching for the accused who fled after the incident.

Kharghar police have registered a case of an attempt to murder an unidentified person and started the investigation. The victim has been identified as Siddesh Kale, a resident of Phase Two in Taloja node in Navi Mumbai. He works as a wireman at the Education and Training Centre of the NMMC.

Police said that the victim was returning to his motorbike after dropping his wife at work at Tata Hospital in Kharghar around 8.30 pm on Monday. When he reached sector 35 in Kharghar, a white colour scooty came from behind and hit his motorbike and both of them fell there. This led to an argument and the person in the scooty stabbed him in the neck, hands and other places. The incident took place near Hyde Park in sector 35 around 8.45 pm.

Due to severe injuries, Kale went unconscious with a pool of blood. Later, locals informed the police. Police with the help of locals took him to Medicity Hospital in Kharghar for initial treatment and later shifted him to MGM Hospital Kamothe for further treatment.

A senior police official from the Kharghar police station said that Kale is responding to medicine and even talking after the initial treatment. However, the accused has not been arrested till the evening of Tuesday.