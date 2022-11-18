Navi Mumbai: Retired man loses Rs 93K on electricity cut cyber scam | Representative Photo

Navi Mumbai: A 66-year-old retired man from Kamothe in Navi Mumbai was cheated by a cyber fraudster to the tune of Rs 93,648 after he downloaded a screen-sharing QuickSupport app on his mobile and filled out details on a link provided by the fraudster.

A case of cheating was registered at Kamothe police station under the IT Act.

Fraudster deploys new trick of disconnecting power supply

Police said that the complainant had received a message that his power supply at home would be disconnected if the bill was not paid by 9.30 pm on November 11. He had received the message around 1 pm on the same day. The message was also having a mobile to call for any assistance.

The complainant called the mobile number and asked the whereabout of the fraudster. The man identified himself as an employee of an electricity department from sector 17 in Kamothe and said that his electricity bill was not paid.

The complainant informed him that he had already paid the bill and he was ready to show the receipt of the same. The cyber fraudster said that there is no need to show the bill and told him that it might not be updated. Later he asked to pay Rs 10 by downloading QuickSupport mobile and keeping the app on while making the payment. The retired man followed the steps and made a payment of Rs 10 through his SBI card. He received the message of a Rs 10 payment from the card. However, the cyber fraudster said that they have not received the payment and made payment from another account or card. The complainant then used another bank debit card and made a Rs 10 payment. He again received the message of a deduction of Rs 10.

Meanwhile, he received messages that money was being transferred from his SBI card. He realised the fraud and blocked both accounts by contacting the respective bank. However, by that time, he blocked his card Rs 73,500 from the SBI account and Rs 20,148 from the Union bank account was already transferred.

The complainant approached the Kamothe police station and registered a case under section 420 of IPC and 66c and 66 d of the IT Act. The police started the investigation.