Navi Mumbai: Residents hopeful no hurdle in Pandavkada development work

Pandavkada waterfall in Navi Mumbai | File Photo

There is resentment among revellers and residents of Kharghar as the new Eknath Shinde-BJP government is reviewing around 400 orders given by the previous government in its last days of the government. Most of these orders or resolutions are related to the allocation of funds for various development-related works, including developing the Pandavkada waterfall in Kharghar as a tourist spot.

Now, residents are apprehensive that the work is likely to be delayed as the priority of the current government may be different.

As per the previous government’s decision, a total of Rs 10 crores was allocated to develop the Pandavkada waterfall as a tourist spot. Of the Rs 10 crores, around ₹5Cr is for providing basic amenities surrounding the waterfalls. The remaining funds will be used for developing the area into a tourist spot. The waterfall is a popular monsoon destination and revellers from Thane, Mumbai and Raigad visit during the monsoon. However, the local administration has banned the entry due to previous incidents that claimed the lives of visitors. The proposal of developing the area as a tourist spot was welcomed by locals and revellers, and now the change in power has sent a negative sentiment.

Brijesh Patel, local BJP unit president said that the paper works with the Forest department for the development of the Pandavkada has already started. “We have already written to our MLA Prashant Thakur to ensure that the work of the Pandavkada waterfall development does not stop due to lack of funds,” said Patel, adding that with the change in government, the priority changes. “It was purely related to allocating funds and there is no plan to hold the project,” said Patel.

Apart from Pandavkada, a few tourist spots for which the work is already going on, they may face the heat of a fund crunch. They included the development of a pond in Digha-Airoli and the development of a Shiva temple in Kalamboli among others.

Prasad Patil, a resident of Nerul said that they are hopeful the present government will not stop the work as it will make the city more attractive during the monsoon.