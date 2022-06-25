Navi Mumbai: Residents complain of stray dogs menace in society, pen letter to PMC

Photo: Representative Image

The residents of Celebration Society in Sector 17, Kharghar have written a letter to the municipal commission of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) regarding the menace of stray dogs. They have demanded that the civic body must tackle the growing issues of dog menace in the node.

In a letter submitted to the civic chief, residents have highlighted the rising cases of dog bites. Fear has gripped school-going children.

People have claimed that at least five children have become the victim of dog bites.

Due to the fear of dogs, even milkmen, newspaper vendors and others hesitate to come into their society. Residents are in a state of panic as dogs chase motorists, said residents of the area.

Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has assured the society members that all the stray dogs on the Celebration Society premises will be taken care of at the earliest.