Navi Mumbai: Republican Sena demands basic facility in Ekta Nagar slum

Khaja Mia Patel, Navi Mumbai District chief of Republican Sena says that many people of the slums go in open for a nature call and in order to stop the open defecation, the civic body should provide toilets facilities in the slum

Tuesday, June 14, 2022
The Navi Mumbai unit of Republican Sena has demanded basic amenities including toilets, street lights, and Balwadi for children in Ekta Nagar slums in Turbhe ward. The outfit says that they have already submitted a similar demand in April and the present letter is just a reminder of the previous one.

Khaja Mia Patel, Navi Mumbai District chief of Republican Sena says that many people of the slums go in open for a nature call and in order to stop the open defecation, the civic body should provide toilets facilities in the slum. He added that the situation is getting worse with each passing day in absence of toilets.

In addition, they also demanded that the civic body make provisions for street lights and set up a Balwadi as the number of children is rising. They have also threatened to stage a protest if their demands are not addressed.

