Navi Mumbai Reports 150 Fire Incidents In Two Days Amid Diwali Celebrations; Firecrackers Blamed For 90% Of NMMC Cases | AI

Navi Mumbai: As many as 150 fire calls were reported across the Navi Mumbai region, covering the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), CIDCO and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas, in the last two days. Of these, 74 calls were reported within NMMC limits, 47 in CIDCO-administered areas and 29 under the PMC jurisdiction. Nearly 90% of the fire incidents reported in NMMC limits were caused by firecrackers, according to Purushottam Jadhav, Chief Fire Officer, NMMC. While no injuries or casualties were reported, the incidents resulted in considerable property damage, with at least three houses suffering major losses after rockets triggered fires.

'Rockets Are Most Dangerous,' Warns NMMC Chief Fire Officer

"Nearly 90% of the fire incidents reported during the last two days were caused by firecrackers. Fortunately, there were no injuries or casualties, but there has been property damage. Rockets are the most dangerous as they can travel in any direction. So far, at least three houses have suffered losses due to fires triggered by rockets," Jadhav said.

According to NMMC fire brigade statistics, Vashi recorded the highest number of incidents at 23, followed by Nerul with 19, Airoli with 13, Koparkhairane with 12 and CBD Belapur with seven. The five fire stations collectively attended to 74 fire calls on November 8 and 9.

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Turbhe Shopping Centre Factory

One of the most serious incidents was reported from Turbhe Shopping Centre on Sunday night, when a massive fire broke out at a factory manufacturing paints, thinner and dies on the building's rooftop. The premises reportedly housed large quantities of inflammable materials, including thinner, plastic, ceramic and synthetic substances.

According to the fire brigade, firecrackers were being burst on both sides of the shopping centre when a spark is suspected to have landed on the inflammable materials stored at the factory, triggering the blaze. The fire spread rapidly within minutes, sending thick plumes of smoke into the surrounding area and triggering panic.

Firefighters Contain Blaze Within An Hour, Prevent Major Damage

Fire brigade teams from Vashi and Nerul rushed to the spot. Despite the risk of the fire spreading due to the large quantity of combustible material, firefighters managed to bring it under control within an hour. Their timely intervention prevented the blaze from spreading to shops on the lower floors and averted a potentially major disaster.

Meanwhile, the NMMC Fire Brigade has issued a safety advisory urging citizens to follow precautions while celebrating Diwali. It has advised residents to light diyas and lamps in safe places, avoid bursting firecrackers near large trees and buildings, and keep water and sand readily available while bursting crackers. Citizens have also been urged to wear cotton clothes and ensure that children do not burst firecrackers or handle lamps and fireworks without adult supervision.

The fire brigade has specifically cautioned people against lighting rockets from windows and balconies, bursting crackers in non-cotton, loose or flowing clothes, or setting them off in garbage areas and crowded places. Citizens should also avoid bursting crackers with bare hands or in enclosed spaces. The department has appealed to residents not to obstruct fire engines responding to emergencies.

Taking cognisance of the rising number of fire incidents, the Thane district administration has also imposed a ban on the use of rockets and other aerial firecrackers across the district. District Collector and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority Dr Shrikrishna Panchal issued the order on November 9 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, invoking provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The ban, which applies to public and private spaces, including building terraces, balconies and residential premises, will remain in force until January 8, 2027. The order directs police, local self-government bodies and fire brigade departments to ensure strict implementation. Housing societies have also been asked to inform residents about the restrictions. Violations will invite action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

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