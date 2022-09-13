Navi Mumbai: Registration for 4,158 houses, 245 shops & six commercial premises of CIDCO till October 3

Navi Mumbai: Registration for 4,158 houses, 245 shops & 6 commercial premises of CIDCO till October 3 | Photo: File

The last date for the registration houses and commercial units of CIDCO is October 3, 2022, and the planning agency has appealed to citizens to take benefits of the offer. During Ganeshotsav, CIDCO launched a scheme for sale of 4,158 available apartments in its housing complexes.

In addition, it has also launched schemes of 245 shops and six commercial premises at railway station complexes. This scheme has enabled common citizens along with small traders and businessmen to grab a golden opportunity through these schemes.

Under the Mass Housing Scheme, the available 4,158 apartments located in Dronagiri, Kalamboli, Taloja and Kharghar nodes of Navi Mumbai have made available for sale. These 4,158 apartments are available at affordable rates and out of the total apartments 404 are available for EWS under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana while the remaining 3,754 are available for the general category. For PMAY, new income slab is upto Rs 6,00,000 and subsidy is Rs 2,50,000. The housing complexes are at prime locations and located in well-developed nodes of Navi Mumbai which are well-connected through roads, railways and CIDCO’s metro. Also they are well-equipped with modern amenities and top-class quality and the social facilities like school, colleges, hospitals etc. are available in the nearby vicinity.

Under the other schemes total 245 shops from CIDCO’s housing complexes located in Kharghar, Taloja, Dronagiri, Kalamboli and Ghansoli are available for sale. Also, total six commercial premises each three from Nerul railway station complex and Juinagar railway station complex are available for sale. Along with that, one plot for star category hotel, 64 plots for residential use and five plots for residential cum commercial use are available for sale.

These schemes will provide a golden opportunity to all sections of the society, which will help in the economic development of the city and will also contribute to the economic development of Navi Mumbai by increasing its commercial potential. This will pave the way for development for common citizens along with small traders and professionals. CIDCO is appealing to citizens, traders and professionals to take advantage of these schemes as soon as possible and fulfill their dream of home and business.

The detailed information is available on www.cidco.maharashtra.gov.in. All the processes right from the registration to computerized draw will be conducted through the transparent online procedure. Applicants are requested to visit the above website to know about the details of the schemes.