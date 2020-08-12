Navi Mumbai recovery rate jumps to 78.68%

Navi Mumbai: Amid gloomy situation, there is good news from Navi Mumbai that the recovery rate has reached 78%, a sharp improvement in the last one month. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Panvel Municipal Corporation (NMM) along with a few adjoining areas like Uran taluka and Panvel Grameen that are also parts of Navi Mumbai saw similar improvement.

As per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai police, the overall recovery rate of the city is 78.68% till August 10. There is a sharp improvement from July 10 when the recovery rate of the city was 59%.

At present, the number of active cases is 5495 and a total of 723 had died due to Covid-19 infection in the city.

The medical infrastructure and timely testing are the reasons for the increase in the recovery rate. While the NMMC set up an oxygen supply facility at Covid Care Centre at the CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi, it also tied up with Dr DY Patil Hospital for the availability of ICU beds and ventilators. The civic body has ramped up the testing in the last month.

According to NMMC, around a month ago the civic body conducted around 500 to 600 RT-PCR testing per day. However, now, it has been conducting around 3000. The recovery rate under the NMMC jurisdiction is around 79%.

Even the PMC has ramped the testing facility in its jurisdiction. At present, the recovery rate is around 78.66% and the mortality is just 2.3%.

As per the data available with the civic body, a total of 48,095 tests were conducted between July 10 and August 10 which is around 66% of the total tests conducted under the NMMC area. A total of 72590 tests were conducted by the NMMC till August 10.

Since July 16, the NMMC has conducted around 35544 Rapid Antigen tests. After starting its own lab in Nerul with a capacity to process 1000 tests per day, the civic body has also increased RT-PCR tests.