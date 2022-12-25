Navi Mumbai: Rambag opens for public in Nhava Khadi

Rambag in Nhava Khadi, Navi Mumbai | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: On December 22, former MP Ramseth Thakur opened the doors to the public to Rambag, a garden he developed on about 14 acres of muddy land in Nhava Creek. The garden has become one of the sought-after places among citizens residing in Navi Mumbai, especially Ulwe.

The garden has a grand and elegant entrance and has different types of floral designs, ponds, electric lighting, footpaths, fencing, seating arrangements, cradles, selfie points, and water fountains.

At the inauguration, former MP Thakur said, “I was born in this place. I got my primary education and became an MP. However, I always wanted to do something different for this village. I realised that there is no garden here. Hence, the idea of Rambagh came into existence. I am happy that Mhaseshwar Deul and Ram Bagh are ready.”

What sets this garden apart from other gardens is the lighting arrangements, which change in the blink of an eye.

The garden has well-equipped parking, security, and restrooms.

There is also a temple adjoining the garden.