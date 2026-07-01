Navi Mumbai Rains: 2 College Girls Critical After Being Electrocuted In Waterlogged Street In Nerul - VIDEO

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Nerul: Heavy rains have lashed Mumbai and its nearby regions, impacting daily life and commute. Amid this heavy rain, a disturbing incident has come to light from the Nerul area.

A short circuit took place in a wire in front of Bikaner Sweets under the LP Bridge. According to initial information, two college girls passing by came into direct contact with the current as it spread through the water on Wednesday afternoon. This incident has triggered panic in the area.

Injured girls admitted to the hospital

The girls can be seen lying on the road in the rain as a person can be seen using a branch of a tree to rescue them. Vehicles can be seen stranded as the man tries to rescue the girls in the visuals that have surfaced from the spot.

Navi Mumbai - Amid continuous heavy rainfall lashing Mumbai and its suburbs, a tragic incident occurred in the Nerul area of Navi Mumbai. A short circuit in electrical wires under the LP Bridge, near Bikaner restaurant, caused electricity to spread through the accumulated… pic.twitter.com/FiK5EnP7b4 — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 1, 2026

Both the college girls were immediately rushed to DY Patil Hospital in a rickshaw for urgent medical treatment.

This comes a day after, Vihan Shrivastav, a 11 year old boy lost his life after a 60 year old roadside Peepal tree uprooted and collapsed on a school bus on Road number 11, Chembur East on Tuesday afternoon. Four other school kids were injured in the mishap, aged between four to 12 years, of which one is admitted in ICU and requires surgery; two others are admitted in general ward with minor injuries and one was discharged.

Heavy rains lash Navi Mumbai and adjoining areas

Meanwhile, in Navi Mumbai, parts of the Sion-Panvel Highway were also submerged following heavy downpours, causing inconvenience to motorists and slowing traffic movement on the busy route connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

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Flooding was also reported at the APMC Market in Vashi, where workers were seen wading through knee-deep water while carrying heavy sacks and goods in an attempt to protect perishable stock from rainwater damage.