Navi Mumbai: Rabale police get custody of Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale for five days in 2020 SC/ST Act case

The Rabale police got five days of custody of Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale on Friday in a case registered against her in 2020 under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly posting derogatory comments on Buddhism.

A senior official from Rabale police said that she was presented before Thane session court on Friday where she was sent to police custody for five days.

Chitale was arrested by Rabale police on Thursday from Thane Central jail where she was in 14 days of judicial custody for posting a derogatory post against NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.

According to police, the case was registered on March 3, 2020, following a complaint by Swapnil Jagtap, a resident of Ghansoli and member of Ambedkar Yuva Sangh. In his complaint, Jagtap had alleged that he had received a screenshot on WhatsApp about Chitale’s Facebook post on March 1, 2020. As per his complainant, Chitale had made derogatory remarks about a particular community and had written objectionable words against Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mata Ramabai Bheemrao Ambedkar, and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. She had allegedly written that on December 6 every year, Buddhists would travel for free to Mumbai. Police said that there are more persons who had commented on the post and they are yet to be arrested.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:25 PM IST