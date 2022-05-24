Navi Mumbai: Pump owners fleecing motorists by selling only premium fuels during peak hours

The skyrocketing fuel prices have already made the life of common people miserable. Now, fleecing by a few fuel pumps in Navi Mumbai has added to their woes. Motorists complain that a few pumps in the city force customers to buy only premium petrol or diesel that costs around Rs 4 more than the normal fuels.

During peak hours, they say that only premium is available, leaving customers with no options.

While bikers do not complain much, car owners found it costly affairs as they refill higher amounts of fuel and pay additional amounts. They say that even if they buy 10 litres of petrol or diesel, they have to shell out Rs 40 more than while buying normal fuels.

Most of the pumps sell normal and premium petrol or diesel with a different name like Xtra Premium, Speed, Power, 93 Octane, and Speed 97. Premium type petrol has a higher rate of octane component in it and it is claimed that its performance is better than normal fuels and thus buyers have to pay a premium price. However, it has been observed that the majority of motorists prefer normal fuels as they cost lower than premium, especially after skyrocketing fuel prices.

Surendra Gupta, a Vashi resident, says that he faced this situation a couple of times at the Gurukripa pump in Sanpada and another along the Belapur-Uran highway. “During office hours in the morning, they simply closed the normal petrol unit and sold only premium. They say that normal fuel is not available if they want, they have to wait till refill is done,” said Gupta. He added that when he complained to the manager of the pump, he was given the normal fuel.

Even another motorist from Kharghar, Pramila Tawade, complained the same. She said that she had experienced a similar situation in a pump in Nerul, located along the service road of Palm Beach Road.

When contacted Ravi Shinde, president of Petrol Dealers Association, Mumbai, he said that dealers have the same margin whether they sell normal or premium petrol. “I do not think that dealers are selling only premium or power petrol intentionally as there is no additional margin for premium fuel,” said Shinde, adding that there was a possibility that normal fuel was not available and they were selling premium fuels only.

However, motorists say that whatever be the reason, the common people have to pay an additional amount to buy and demand action against erring pumps in the city.

