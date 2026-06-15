Navi Mumbai: Principal Secretary Lokesh Chandra Directs Immediate Action On Farmers' Objections In NAINA Area | Twitter/@nitin_gadkari

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Lokesh Chandra, has directed officials to take an immediate and positive decision on objections raised by farmers in all Town Planning (TP) schemes notified under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA). He also instructed authorities to expedite the resolution of long-pending issues in the region and accelerate development works.

The directions were issued during a high-level meeting in Mumbai convened to review several pending demands of local residents, farmers and project-affected persons in the NAINA region. The meeting was held following sustained efforts by MLAs Prashant Thakur and Mahesh Baldi.

Among those present were MLAs Prashant Thakur and Mahesh Baldi, Raigad Zilla Parishad president Mangesh Wakdikar, CIDCO Joint Managing Director Shantanu Goel and senior officials from the concerned departments.

According to officials, several issues concerning the NAINA villages had already been discussed and decisions taken at earlier meetings attended by public representatives, CIDCO officials, village sarpanches and local residents. However, with little progress on implementation over the past year, dissatisfaction had been growing among farmers and project-affected families.

At the latest meeting, the legislators strongly raised issues relating to the rights and pending demands of farmers and project-affected persons. Chandra directed officials to resolve all pending matters concerning villages in the NAINA area on priority and ensure that development works begin without further delay.

He also instructed authorities to expedite the issuance of property cards to farmers. Chandra informed the meeting that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to visit the NAINA region soon to distribute the property cards to beneficiaries.

Highlighting the rapid pace of development expected after the operationalisation of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Chandra directed officials to address all pending issues concerning farmers on an urgent basis and to prepare and present a detailed plan for the social infrastructure and amenities proposed for villages in the notified area at the earliest.

The decisions taken at the meeting are expected to accelerate the resolution of long-pending concerns of farmers, project-affected families and local residents, offering significant relief to stakeholders awaiting implementation of earlier commitments.

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