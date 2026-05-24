Navi Mumbai Police Raid Lodha Palava Khoni; 24 Nigerian Nationals Taken Into Custody In Joint Operation | Raju Patil

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Police and Dombivli Manpada Police conducted a joint operation at Lodha Palava Khoni on Saturday, during which 24 Nigerian citizens were taken into custody in a raid.

According to information shared by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Leader Raju Patil on X, nearly 150 police officers and personnel participated in the combing operation. The action was carried out as part of a crackdown against suspected drug-related activities in the area.

नवी मुंबई ,डोंबिवली मानपाडा पोलिसांनी आज लोढा पलावा खोणी येथे संयुक्त कारवाई करत छापेमारी दरम्यान २४ नायझेरियन नागरिकाना ताब्यात घेतले. आज जवळपास १५० हुन अधिक पोलीस अधिकारी कर्मचारी कोंबिंग ऑपरेशनमध्ये सहभागी झाले होते.पोलिसांनी ज्या प्रकारे अंमलीपदार्थ तस्करांविरोधात ती… pic.twitter.com/NGXVy1CI2z — Raju Patil ( प्रमोद (राजू) रतन पाटील ) (@rajupatilmanase) May 23, 2026

The large-scale police operation drew attention due to the number of foreign nationals found during the raid. Officials are expected to verify their documents, residential details and possible links, if any, to illegal activities.

The police action against suspected drug traffickers has been welcomed by local residents, who have raised concerns over such activities in the area. Residents have also demanded that action should not be limited only to those taken into custody, but should also extend to agents and landlords who rent out homes without proper verification.

Locals said that strict action against such agents is necessary so that those providing accommodation to foreign nationals or outsiders without proper checks think twice before doing so in the future.

Further investigation is underway.

Mumbai's Drug Menace Deepens As City Of 1.2 Crore Has Only Three Government De-Addiction Centres, Experts Call For Holistic Approach

Drug menace is one of the key social and policing challenges being faced by Mumbai. While the law agencies are continuously swooping on narcotics networks, syndicates continue to rear their ugly heads and the reason is simple – where there is demand, there is supply.

For a holistic approach towards the vexed problem, the focus should be on helping drug addicts say no to substance abuse for once and all. However, the strategy is impeded by the lack of government-run treatment and rehab infrastructure.

Despite Mumbai’s population exceeding 1.2 crore, it has only three government-run de-addiction centres based at KEM Hospital in Parel, Bhardawadi Hospital in Andheri and Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. Apart from them, a few civic and government institutions, including Sion, GT and Cooper Hospitals, provide psychiatric treatment and counselling. However, there is no modern facility equipped with mental and medical support to tackle the problem.

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