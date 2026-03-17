Navi Mumbai Police Bust International Trafficking Racket In Taloja, 2 Bangladeshi Women Rescued

Navi Mumbai Police rescue two women and arrest accused in crackdown on international trafficking racket in Taloja | Representational Image - File Photo

Navi Mumbai, March 17: In a major crackdown, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of Navi Mumbai Police has busted an international trafficking racket in Taloja, rescuing two Bangladeshi women who were allegedly forced into prostitution after being lured with job offers. One accused has been arrested, while a search is underway for other members of the network.

Accused arrested, victims rescued in raid

The arrested accused has been identified as Noyon Tokibor Sheikh alias Aryan (25), a Bangladeshi national. Police said the victims were brought to India under the pretext of employment and later coerced into the flesh trade through threats and force.

Acting on a tip-off about illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in Ghotgaon, Taloja, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade conducted a raid on March 15. During the operation, the accused was apprehended and two victims were rescued from the spot.

Victims allegedly trafficked under false job promises

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims, along with the accused, are originally from Bangladesh. One of the women was allegedly trafficked into India by a couple identified as Loya alias Swati and her husband Salman, who promised her a well-paying job. However, after arriving in India, she was forced into prostitution.

Racket operated across multiple cities

Police further found that the accused operated the racket across multiple cities, including Navi Mumbai, Satara, Lonavala, Nashik, Jalna, and Ahmedabad, sending the victims to clients while pocketing the entire earnings.

Case registered, search for absconding accused continues

A case has been registered at Taloja Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Efforts are underway to trace absconding accused, including Loya alias Swati, Salman, Avyak, and other accomplices.

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“We will continue our crackdown against illegal Bangladeshi nationals, and teams have been deployed to nab the remaining accused involved in this racket,” said Senior Police Inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade.

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