Navi Mumbai Police Bust Alleged Drug Supply Links In ₹3.57 Crore Taloja Case, 2 More Arrested From Diva-Mumbra | AI Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The investigation into the seizure of drugs worth Rs 3.57 crore from a Nigerian national in Taloja has led the Navi Mumbai Police to his alleged suppliers in Diva-Mumbra. The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested a Nigerian national and a woman from Assam for their alleged role in supplying the narcotics recovered in the case.

The accused have been identified as Destiny Akachukwu Ugochukwu (34), a Nigerian national, and Poonam Basnet (30). Both were residing in the Diva-Mumbra area. Their arrests on October 14 followed an investigation into the drug supply network uncovered after the arrest of Ani Ikechukwu Darlington, 41, from Taloja on October 8.

Drugs worth Rs 3.57 crore seized

Darlington, who had spent seven years in prison in connection with a 2019 Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) case before securing bail in 2025, was allegedly found in possession of 2.497 kg of mephedrone (MD) and 566 grams of cocaine. The drugs, seized from his possession and residence, were valued at Rs 3.57 crore.

Police trace drug supply network

“During the investigation into the Taloja drug seizure, we traced the backward linkages of the supply chain and identified the two accused. They were arrested from the Diva-Mumbra area on October 14. We are investigating their role in the supply of narcotics and the involvement of others in the network,” said Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade of the Anti-Narcotics Cell.

The police have also found that the Nigerian accused allegedly used QR codes linked to his bank account to receive payments for drug transactions. The investigators are examining the financial trail to establish how the payments were made and identify others who may have been involved.

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Three arrested as investigation continues

Both accused have been remanded to police custody for further investigation. With their arrests, the total number of accused arrested in the case has risen to three, Nigade said.

The police are now probing the source of the drugs, their intended recipients and the possible involvement of other members in the supply network.

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