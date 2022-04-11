Navi Mumbai: Police book five friends for cutting cake with sword after old videos surface

Kamothe police booked a 26-year-old man along with his four to five friends after two old videos surfaced on social media in which one of them was seen flashing a sword and cutting cake at a birthday party and smoking at the main gate of Kamothe police station. Police said the videos were shot around five to six months ago, and it went viral recently.

An FIR was registered under the Arms Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code at the police station.

The accused were identified as Om Gajanan Kamble, 26, Akshay Gajanan Kamble, Kishore Ranganath Ranapise, 21, Sagar Ramchandra Chandankar, 21, Kamlesh Varkhade,23, all are residents of Kamothe. They were accompanied by 2 to 3 more friends.

According to police, they found two videos of 7 seconds and 22 seconds on social media. In one video, Kamble was seen smoking outside a police station and he was seen saying “Boss is Back” which was shot around 4 to 5 months ago and in another video, Kamble was seen cutting two cakes with a sword at a birthday party celebrated on July 22, 2021, in a hotel. He was also seen saying “Kidhar bhi jao in Chhote Kamothe, Apun ka Raaj chalega”. In the second video, his friends including his elder brother were seen encouraging him.

Police said that they were brought in to the police station after the video surfaced on social media and questioned. They were booked under sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act and sections 143 and 144 of IPC.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 08:17 PM IST