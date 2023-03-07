Navi Mumbai: PMC starts direct collection of property tax from commercial defaulters

After the deadline to get a rebate on penalty for delayed payment of property tax, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to start the direct collection of pending taxes by visiting the premises. At present, the civic body is targeting commercial properties that have not paid taxes despite notices issued to them.

The civic body has formed four special teams to make surprise visits to property tax holders and collect property tax and penalty directly. “We have made a list of property tax defaulters whose taxes are pending Rs 20 lakh or above,” said an official from the Property Tax department of PMC.

“Notices have been issued to 806 property owners who owe more than 20 lakh property tax,” said the official. “So far, out of 806 property owners who have been served recovery notices, 26 property owners have paid their property tax. PMC has formed four teams for recovery. A team consists of 7-8 members including officers, employees, and security personnel,” said the official. He added that they are visiting areas developed by CIDCO.

Municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh instructed to take direct action for recovery from commercial property taxpayers.

PMC is suffering financial loss due to the late recovery of property tax. So, the corporation has adopted a direct recovery option from commercial property tax owners. “The civic body is also using auto rickshaws that move around the city and make announcements to pay property tax. In the announcement, we also warn of strict action If property tax is not paid,” said the official. He added that it has an impact as citizens are paying taxes now.

According to civic officials, as the penalty for non-payment of property tax increases by 2 percent per month, the tendency of citizens to pay property tax is increasing. The civic body has proposed to collect around Rs 1000 crores of property taxes during the financial year 2023-24. It has been facing stiff resistance from citizens in tax collection.