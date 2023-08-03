 Navi Mumbai: PMC Sees Good Response On Extended Drive For Re-Assessment Of Property Tax Bill Campaign
In the second phase, on August 01, around 195 citizens came for tax reassessment. The municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has appealed to the citizens of the municipal sector to take advantage of this campaign.

Amit Srivastava
Thursday, August 03, 2023, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation | File photo

After receiving an overwhelming response from citizens for the reassessment of property tax, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the campaign. Now, the assessment started on July 31 and ends on August 3.

Earlier, the four days tax assessment correction campaign was conducted from July 24 to July 28, which saw over 1159 citizens turning up for rectification. In the second phase, on August 01, around 195 citizens came for tax reassessment. The municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has appealed to the citizens of the municipal sector to take advantage of this campaign.

Under this campaign, if there is any error in the measurement of the external appearance of the property, if there is a difference in use, if there is taxation on lease during ownership, the property owners should submit objection applications. Similarly, the properties in the Gram Panchayat area are being taxed as per Section 129A. If the property owner has any objection in this regard, they should file their objection.

In addition, if the property owners have any objections regarding the completion certificate, occupancy certificate or levy of tax from the date of use, unauthorized penalty levy, registration of name in primary taxation, or correction thereof, they can submit their objection application to the municipality.

Adjustment of receipts paid during gram panchayat, minor correction in tax assessment, correction in first taxation, property owners should submit their objection application under this campaign in case of taxation of untaxed properties. If property owners are grandmothers, or ex-servicemen, if they want to give concessions in property tax bills, they should take advantage of this campaign.

