Navi Mumbai: PMC celebrates Constitution Day at headquarters

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 04:09 PM IST
PMC | FPJ
Panvel: On November 26, the Preamble of the Constitution of India was read collectively on the occasion of 'Constitution Day' at the headquarters of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

In addition, all 11 schools of PMC celebrated 'Constitution Day' with great enthusiasm.

Under the guidance of Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, competitions like elocution competitions, essay competitions, slogan competitions and others were organized for the students.

Namdev Pichad, head of the Establishment Department, Head of the General Administration Department Dashrath Bhandari, Head of Licensing Department Jairam Padir, Head of the Stores Department Prakash Gaikwad, Municipal employees were present in this program.

Babasaheb Chimane, Head of Education Department visited Municipal School No.7, and Takka Marathi School. On this day, the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's image was worshiped and offered floral tributes. Also, a copy of the constitution was worshiped and the preamble was read collectively.

