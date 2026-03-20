Navi Mumbai Plans Zero Dust Policy To Improve Citywide Air Quality

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation | X

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will consider a proposal to improve air quality in the city, including the ‘zero dust policy,’ at its upcoming General Body meeting. The plan will be tabled by House Leader Sagar Naik and outlines an 18-month strategy to reduce pollution levels and improve the Air Quality Index (AQI).

The proposal aims to significantly cut PM10 and PM2.5 levels, stabilize AQI, and establish a data-driven environmental governance system. It will begin with the creation of a robust air monitoring network, including Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS), ward-level particulate sensors, and tracking of pollutants such as SO₂, NOx, CO, ozone, and volatile organic compounds, along with meteorological data.

At the centre of the plan is the ‘zero-exposed soil policy’, which would require covering all open soil areas using paving, plants, or other methods to prevent dust. The proposal also includes better road cleaning, improved drainage, and stricter rules for construction sites, such as covering materials and using water spraying to control dust.

The plan also talks about identifying major pollution sources like road dust, construction work, vehicles, industries, diesel generators, and waste burning. It suggests using advanced tools to study pollution patterns and locate problem areas.

Other measures proposed include using cameras to identify polluting vehicles, checking emissions from diesel generators, and banning open burning of waste.

The proposal also includes setting up a central control system to monitor air quality, along with ward-level checks, penalties for violations, and a public dashboard to share real-time data.

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The plan will be carried out in phases over 18 months, starting with monitoring and identifying problem areas, and then taking action, if approved by the General Body.

“This is a historic and transformative initiative that will redefine how urban environmental management is carried out in Navi Mumbai. Through the ‘zero dust policy’ and a scientific, time-bound action plan, we are committed to making our city cleaner, healthier, and a model for pollution control across the country,” said Sagar Naik.

The proposal supports the vision of a 'Zero Dust, pollution-free city' under the leadership of Ganesh Naik. If approved, it is expected to reduce pollution, remove major dust hotspots, improve air quality across the city, and improve public health.

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