Navi Mumbai: Panvel resident booked for uploading communal video; no arrests made / Representative image | IANS

The Panvel city police booked a 29-year-old resident for allegedly posting a video on a social media platform that can create unrest between two communities.

Police constable Kadhuchandra Londhe came across the video last week on a social media platform.

In his complaint, Londhe alleged that the person stated that many Hindus do not like Muslims but they will not say so.

The accused, Pranit Pravin Amrute, has more than 11,000 followers on his Instagram account. No arrests have been made yet.