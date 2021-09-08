Navi Mumbai: Over 9 lakh citizens receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

More than 9 lakh eligible citizens under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines. The civic body inoculated more than 40,000 citizens on Wednesday at 100 centres across the city.

The civic body has planned to give at least one dose of the vaccine before a possible third wave of COVID-19. However, only 3.9 lakhs eligible citizens have taken both doses.

The NMMC received an adequate supply of COVID-19 vaccine in August and because of that, more than 1 lakh citizens were vaccinated in just 18 days from August 8 to August 25. Similarly, a total of 93,290 citizens were vaccinated in 13 days from August 26 to September 6.

So far, 9,00,705 Navi Mumbaikars have taken the first dose of the vaccine and 3,86,804 citizens have taken the second dose.

With the availability of an adequate number of vaccine doses, the civic body increased the number of immunization centers to protect as many citizens as possible through vaccination. Similarly, on September 8, the vaccination drive was conducted at 100 centres for the first dose of the Covishield vaccine for citizens between the ages of 18 and 44. “We have received over 41,000 doses of vaccines and accordingly increased the number,” said a senior civic official.

Last week, the NITI Ayog submitted a report to the prime minister office and warned that the possible third wave may arrive by September-October.

So far, the age group 18 and 44 years have been inoculated in the city. As per the number available with the civic health department, a total of 5,42,272 citizens of this group have been given the first dose and 1,29,549 citizens the second dose.

They are followed by citizens of 45 years and 60 years group. A total of 2,04,804 citizens of this group have been given the first dose and 137830 received the second dose .

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 06:53 PM IST