Navi Mumbai: Only one COVID-19 patient on ventilator in NMMC

On April 3, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw zero new cases of Covid. This is the second time within a fortnight when there is zero new cases of Covid. Earlier, on March 22, 2022, for the first time, zero new cases were reported since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The first case of Covid was reported on March 13, 2020. Later, on March 22, 2022, for the first time, no new case of covid was reported under the NMMC area. At present, the number of active cases under the NMMC’s jurisdiction is 98. And only 25 persons are in hospital and the remaining are getting treatment at home- isolation.

As per the data available with the civic body, only one person is on a ventilator in Navi Mumbai and 12 patients are in ICU.

Meanwhile, the civic body has brought down the number of tests per day to around 1000. Till last week, the civic body was conducting over 5000 tests per day but the new cases are in single digit.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:57 AM IST