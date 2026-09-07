Navi Mumbai Onion Prices Cross ₹50 At APMC, Retail Rates Rise To ₹65-70 Per Kg Amid Supply Concerns

Rising wholesale onion prices at Navi Mumbai APMC are pushing retail rates higher and adding pressure on household grocery budgets | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, September 7, 2026: After steadily rising over the past few days, onion prices have finally crossed the Rs 50 mark. At the APMC wholesale market, onions are currently fetching Rs 52 to Rs 53 per kg.

While the price rise has brought some relief to farmers, consumers are bearing the brunt as retail onion prices have reached Rs 65 to Rs 70 per kg, upsetting household budgets.

Around 150 truckloads of onions arrived at the APMC market. Onion prices, which stood at Rs 40 to Rs 45 per kg last month, have crossed Rs 50 within just a few days.

Rainfall Hits Onion Supply

A wholesaler at the APMC market said the rise was primarily due to concerns over crop damage caused by rainfall in several onion-growing regions.

“The supply has been affected in some areas due to the rains, while demand remains steady. Until fresh arrivals increase, prices are likely to remain firm,” he said.

A retailer said the increase in wholesale prices was being reflected in the retail market. “We are buying onions at much higher rates than before, so it is difficult to sell them at the old prices. Customers are also buying smaller quantities because of the high rates,” said.

Higher Prices Hit Household Budgets

The price rise has also begun affecting household budgets. A homemaker, Zakira M, said, “Onions are a basic kitchen ingredient and cannot be avoided completely. But at Rs 65 to Rs 70 per kg, we have to think twice before buying them. The prices of several other vegetables are also high, making it difficult to manage the monthly grocery budget.”

Onion prices in the Delhi and Bengaluru markets had already reached around Rs 50 per kg. This year, onion crops in several regions have been damaged due to rainfall, raising concerns over production. Against this backdrop, prices of onions available in the market have continued to rise.

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Fresh Arrivals Key To Prices

Meanwhile, the respite from heavy rainfall has created favourable conditions for onion trading in the markets. Traders expect the current price rise to continue until the arrival of new onions increases substantially.

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