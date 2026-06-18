Navi Mumbai Nutrition Pamphlet Row: Translation Blunder Sparks Controversy, Pediatrician Transferred |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has transferred a pediatrician attached to Vashi Municipal Hospital after a child nutrition pamphlet distributed at the facility sparked controversy for allegedly encouraging the consumption of cow meat among young children.

According to civic officials, the controversy stemmed from a translation error in a complementary feeding pamphlet originally prepared in English. During the translation process, a food item mentioned in the English text was incorrectly translated as "cow meat" in the Marathi version, which was subsequently printed and circulated.

"The original text was in English. During translation, a particular food item was wrongly translated as cow meat. Unfortunately, the doctor concerned did not notice the error before approving the pamphlet for distribution," an NMMC official said.

The issue came to light after the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) and Bajrang Dal objected to the content and demanded action against those responsible. The organisation submitted representations to the state government, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the police, alleging that the pamphlet had hurt religious sentiments.

Following the controversy, NMMC ordered an inquiry into the matter and immediately withdrew the pamphlets from circulation. As part of the administrative action, the pediatrician associated with the approval of the material was transferred, officials said.

Civic authorities maintained that the inclusion of the controversial term was inadvertent and not intended to promote any particular dietary practice. "This was an unintentional error arising from the translation process. The pamphlets have been withdrawn and corrective measures have been initiated to ensure such mistakes are not repeated," the official added.



To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/