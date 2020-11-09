Navi Mumbai: No water supply on November 10 under NMMC jurisdiction

Water supply in seven municipal wards of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Kamothe under the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will face water cut in the evening of November 10 owing to maintenance and repair work of 110/22KV power sub-station at Bhokarpada Water Treatment plant, located around 20 km from Panvel in Raigad district.

According to a civic official, the Maharashtra State Electricity Development Corporation Limited (MSEDCL) had scheduled to undertake the mandatory maintenance and repair work of the power sub-station at Bhokarpada Water Treatment plant on November 4. However, it was cancelled due to damage to the water pipeline of MIDC in Khidkali. “We have to cancel the planned maintenance work as the NMMC supplies water to other areas also,” said the official.

Now, on November 10, the MSEDCL will undertake the maintenance work of the 100/22KV power sub-station at the water treatment plant. “In order to facilitate the maintenance work, the water supply will be cut off the whole day,” said the official. He added that water supply will be affected in the evening of November 10 in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli wards under the NMMC jurisdiction. Apart from the NMMC area, Kamothe under the CIDCO too will face water cut.

Civic officials assured that water supply will be restored on Wednesday morning, however, the pressure will be low and the duration of supply will also be less. “Residents will have to cooperate with the civic body as the routine maintenance is necessary for uninterrupted water supply. Water supply will be restored but with low pressure and less duration on November 11. Residents are urged to use water judiciously,” added the official.