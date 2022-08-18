Navi Mumbai: No street lights for 25 km stretch between Vashi Toll Plaza and CBD Belapur for 2 months

Motorists using the 25 km stretch from Vashi Toll Plaza to Belapur along the Sion-Panvel highway will have to drive their vehicles in dark for at least two more months. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had taken over the maintenance work of street lights and other electric-related works along the stretch from the Public Works Department (PWD) in December last year and now it says it will take two more months to fix the street lights, as there was some technical problem with the tendering.

While every nook and corner of Navi Mumbai under the NMMC are well illuminated, the defunct street lights of the Sion-Panvel highway from Vashi toll plaza to Belapur are not only posing risks to motorists but also giving a bad look to the city. Motorists using the stretch always complain of defunct street lights and safety.

Motorists driving from Mumbai to the satellite are welcomed by defunct street lights. They face low visibility that poses risks of accidents. Several motorists use the stretch frequently and found it difficult soon after sunset.

Earlier, PWD was maintaining street lights and in December 2021, it transferred the maintenance of street lights to NMMC. The PWD also paid Rs 8 crores to NMMC for the work.

While taking over the maintenance work, the civic chief Abhijit Bangar admitted that the defunct street lights along the stretch in the Navi Mumbai area have been a common problem and motorists often complained to the local body. “Despite the fact that the maintenance works were being carried out by PWD and NMMC had to face the public wrath,” he had said, adding that the civic body followed the PWD and transferred the maintenance work to NMMC.

The civic administration had also floated a tender in February 2022 for a complete overhauling of street lights in this stretch. However, due to some technical issues, the process of bidding was not completed on time. “There was some technical problem in bidding. We verified the documents during the process and the overall process got delayed,” said the municipal commissioner Bangar. However, he added that the contract has been awarded and a work order will be issued within a couple of weeks. “In the next two months, all the street lights will be fixed,” said Bangar.

As per the plan, the street lights will get an aesthetic look as designed street poles and lights along the stretch will be installed.

Javed Shaikh, Vashi

I use my car to go to the office at Fort in Mumbai. However, while returning, there is complete darkness. And if it is raining, it becomes a challenge to drive along the stretch.

Prakash Kosy, Panvel

I often go to Bandra using the Sion-Panvel highway. However, the defunct street light makes driving a tough task. The stretch near Vashi toll plaza and LP junction to Uran Phata is very dangerous due to poor visibility.