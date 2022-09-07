Navi Mumbai: No foul play in 42-year-old carpenter's death inside Kharghar police station

Photo: Representative Image

There is no foul play in the death of a 42-year-old contract painter inside the Kharghar police station, said Kharghar police. The picture was made clear after the police even showed the CCTV footage to the family of the deceased they did not find any assault from the police's side.

In fact, the CCTV footage showed that a constable was offering a water bottle to the deceased identified as Ram Singh Mohan Chavan before he collapsed holding the water bottle.

Sandipan Shinde, a senior police inspector from Kharghar police station said that the police are helping Chavan's family and are ready to listen to their issues.

“We have already registered an FIR against the three accused who assaulted him in the morning,” said Shinde. He added that we showed the CCTV footage of the police station to the deceased’s son and other family members. “There is no foul play,” assured Shinde.

Vinod Suryabhan Chavan, 45, the complainant and cousin brother of the deceased said that he had seen the CCTV footage at the police station. “Ram was sitting inside the police station and a constable was giving him a water bottle. However, before he could have drunk water, he fell on the floor holding the bottle,” said Vinod Chavan.

Earlier Monday (Sept 5) morning, the deceased Chavan fought with some workers at sector 12 in Kharghar. Following this, he had gone to the police station to register a complaint.

The deceased’s cousin brother Vinod informed that he received a call from the police station around 12.30 pm on Monday and asked him to come to the police station as his brother was not well.

“When I reached the police station, Ramsingh was unconscious. We took him to a nearby hospital where the doctor told him he had a heart attack and asked to take him to MGM Hospital,” said Vinod Chavan. He added that they took him in an autorickshaw to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Earlier on Monday, the family of the deceased also gathered outside the police station and they alleged that the deceased was asked a by the police bribe to register a case which was refuted by the police.