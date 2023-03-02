e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: No FIR for abusive message in digital speed limit board on Palm Beach

Instead of running a speed limit and road safety message, the digital board near the NRI Complex and the next one were displaying an abusive message in the Hindi language.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: No FIR for abusive message in digital speed limit board on Palm Beach

No FIR has been registered so far in connection with the hacking of the digital speed limit display board installed along the Palm Beach road in Nerul on Wednesday evening. Instead of running a speed limit and road safety message, the digital board near the NRI Complex and the next one were displaying an abusive message in the Hindi language.

Motorists noticed abusive language on the digital display board on Wednesday evening and accordingly informed the police.

The electricity supply to the digital boards was disconnected immediately after NRI police came to know about it.

The message was abusing the motorists for stopping their vehicles at the traffic signal. A video of the same also went viral on social media.

Senior Police Inspector from NRI Coastal police Uttam Jagdale, said “I came to know that Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is conducting the inquiry and they have not approached us so far for the FIR registration.”

article-image
