Navi Mumbai: No death due to Covid-19 in the last 75 days under NMMC

In the last 75 days, there has been no death reported due to Covid-19 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The last death due to Covid-19 was reported on February 26. So far, a total of 2,049 deaths were reported due to Covid in the city.

On May 12, the civic body reported six new cases of Covid while 6 patients were discharged. The number of active cases remains at two digits. Of the 45 active patients, 41 patients are getting treatment at their homes.

The civic body is conducting over 3,000 tests per day. On May 12, a total of 1,598 RT PCR and 1,836 Antigen tests were conducted and only six persons were found positive. The positivity rate is very low.

During January and February, the civic body had seen around 75 deaths due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Even the number of active cases had reached over 17,000 under the NMMC and daily cases had reached around 2,000.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 09:01 PM IST