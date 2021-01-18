Navi Mumbai: NMMT's Integrated Transport Management System receives prestigious civic agency award

Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT), an undertaking of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) received the second runner up award for the Best Civic Agency in the second edition of Janaagraha’s City Governance Awards. The award has been instituted by Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy (JCCD), a Bengaluru based organisation in the memory of V Ramchandra, a retired IAS of Kerala who did incomparable work during his tenure.

In a virtual event, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri gave the award last week. The civic chief Abhijit Bangar received the award for the state-of-the-art Integrated Transport Management System (IITMS) that makes traveling in NMMT buses easy and comfortable.

The Janagraha Center for Citizenship and Democracy aims to uplift the living standards of citizens, present the national level awards in five categories: Outstanding State, Municipal Corporation, Civic Organization, State Election Commission and State Financial Commission. The NMMC had submitted a nomination for the Integrated Transport Management System (ITMS) for online tracking of transport system.

Under the ITMS, a control centre has been set up at NMMT’s headquarters in Belapur where more than 500 buses live tracking is monitored. The control room is connected with command centres at three depots and 14 other centres. All the buses are fitted with the GPS system and through a bus tracker app, the live location of buses is provided to the commuters. “The ITMS has revolutionised the transport system and the civic body received a huge applause,” said a senior official from NMMT.

The system also provides proper control over NMMT buses plying on daily basis as well as drivers. “The main objective of IITMS is to provide a passenger-oriented, timely, and reliable service,” said the official.

In addition, under this project, 'Mobile e-ticket' and 'Multipurpose new smart card' services have also been launched. Currently, more than one lakh passengers are using this mobile app service. The ITMS is a national pride as this is beneficial to passengers.