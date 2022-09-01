Navi Mumbai: NMMT to run special night services during Ganpati from September 2 | AFP

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) will run special night services to Dadar in Mumbai from Vashi, Ghansoli, and Panvel during the Ganpati festival for devotees going to Mumbai for the Ganpati darshan. The services will be available every half an hour from both ends.

For the last two years, the celebrations of the Ganpati festival were very limited due to a number of restrictions imposed following the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the government has withdrawn the ceiling on the height of Ganesh idols, and there are no major restrictions on the number of devotees inside the puja mandaps. More than 2500 Ganpati mandals in Mumbai have received permission to install Ganesh idols and set up pandals.

A large number of devotees are expected to visit Mumbai during the 10-day Ganpati festival. For the convenience of residents of Navi Mumbai, the civic transport wing will run special bus services during the night. "While there are various modes of transportation available during the day, the NMMT will run special bus services during the night for the convenience of devotees," said an official from NMMT.

According to NMMT, the special bus services will be available from 9.30 pm to early morning at 5 am from September 2 to September 9. According to an NMMT official, "these services will be available in 25 to 30 minutes from Vashi bus stand, Ghansoli bus depot, and Panvel Railway station."He added that the civic transport wing will depute a total of eight buses for night services.

A maximum of 9 trips will be available from the Vashi bus stand to Dadar Hindmata, followed by 6 trips from Panvel railway station to Dadar Hindmata and 4 trips from Ghansoli bus depot to Dadar Hindmata. NMMT has appealed to devotees to use the special services as they will be available at normal fare.